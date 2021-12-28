Careers

Challenger, Gray and Christmas launches job search hotline

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you hope to land a new job in the New Year help is available.

The outplacement firm "Challenger, Gray and Christmas" is hosting its annual job search hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.


The firm's expert coaches will provide the most up-to-date advice on how to navigate the job market, how to polish resumes, how to handle interviews, how to share accomplishments and how to brand yourself online.

The hotline does not place callers with positions but gives them advice on searching for a job.


The English hotline is 312-422-5010 and the Spanish hotline is 312-421-5020.
