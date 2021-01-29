Joc Pederson signs 1-year-deal with Chicago Cubs: ESPN

Joc Pederson is in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. First with the agreement was @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 29, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs have signed outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year, $7 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.The 28-year-old Pederson previously played seven seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers, including being a part of their 2020 World Series championship.Last season, Pederson hit .190 with seven home runs and 16 RBI. The season before, Pederson hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBI.During the Dodgers' postseason run, Pederson hit .382 in 16 games with two home runs and eight RBI.Pederson played left field for the Dodgers, a position Kyle Schwarber played for the Cubs. Earlier this offseason, Schwarber signed a one-year-deal with the Washington Nationals.