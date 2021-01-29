Sports

Joc Pederson signs 1-year-deal with Chicago Cubs: ESPN

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs have signed outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year, $7 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.



The 28-year-old Pederson previously played seven seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers, including being a part of their 2020 World Series championship.

Last season, Pederson hit .190 with seven home runs and 16 RBI. The season before, Pederson hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBI.

During the Dodgers' postseason run, Pederson hit .382 in 16 games with two home runs and eight RBI.

Pederson played left field for the Dodgers, a position Kyle Schwarber played for the Cubs. Earlier this offseason, Schwarber signed a one-year-deal with the Washington Nationals.
