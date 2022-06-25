gun laws

Biden signs most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, says 'lives will be saved'

The package is the first major piece of federal gun reform in almost 30 years.
By WILL WEISSERT
EMBED <>More Videos

Senate passes bipartisan gun safety bill hours after SCOTUS decision

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

"Lives will be saved," he said at the White House. Citing the families of shooting victims, the president said, "Their message to us was to do something. Well today, we did."

The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere in mass shootings.

The measure comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday striking down a New York law that restricted peoples' ability to carry concealed weapons.

While the bill does not included tougher restrictions that Democrats have long championed, such as a ban on assault-type weapons and background checks for all gun transactions, it is the most impactful firearms violence measure from Congress since enacting a now-expired assault weapons ban in 1993.

"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that will save lives," Biden said.

Enough congressional Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the steps after recent rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but senators emerged with a compromise.

Biden held the signing ceremony just before departing for a summit of the Group of Seven leading economic powers - the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - in Germany. He will travel later to Spain for a NATO meeting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgun safetygun controlgun violencesenategovernmentgun lawsu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GUN LAWS
Those fighting gun violence dismayed by SCOTUS decision
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
Protesters rally outside suburban gun shop, calling for stricter laws
Proposed federal gun laws may not have prevented Uvalde: Experts
TOP STORIES
5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in Chicago ID'd by ME
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Thousands march through Chicago for abortion rights
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
Man found fatally shot on South Side, Chicago police say
Show More
8 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested in Loop
2 injured in Lincoln Park porch collapse
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Chicago Weather: AM showers, evening storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News