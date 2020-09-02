Politics

Joe Biden heading to Kenosha following President Trump's visit in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stands on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill announced they will travel to Kenosha Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, which ignited days of protest and violence.

In an official campaign announcement released Wednesday, the Bidens said they want to bring Americans together to heal and address the challenges facing the country.

"On Thursday, September 3, Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin. Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face. After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will make a local stop."

Biden's visit comes after President Donald Trump visited the city Tuesday after days of protests and violence.

During the president's time in Wisconsin, President Trump met with law enforcement officials and went to see first-hand the damage caused by several days of violence at the beginning of the protests.

Officials say damage to city-owned property is estimated at nearly $2 million so far. The city's public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week.

Mayor John Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild.

Trump was joined by Attorney General Bill Barr for a roundtable discussion about law enforcement's response to violent demonstrations and looting.

"The violence that erupted shortly after the shooting is simply not a legitimate response to a police shooting, and the looting and the arson were unacceptable," Barr said. "And as it progressed, it became more and more distant from the issue of racial justice. It was violence for violence sake."

Several hundred Trump supporters with flags and signs lined the street outside the school, cheering the president's arrival. The president then toured the command center ad took part in a roundtable meeting with some Republican members of Congress and local law enforcement.

The president also promised federal aid to help Kenosha rebuild, announcing he will be sending $1 million to help local law enforcement, $4 million to help small businesses, and $42 million to help support other police agencies across Wisconsin.

Trump said when police do something bad they need to be held accountable, but he said that sometimes in the split second decisions they have to make, they "choke."

But when asked if he believed there was a problem with systemic racism, the president deflected.

"Well, you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence we've seen in Portland and here and other places. It's tremendous violence," he said. "You always get to the other side. Well, what do you think about this or that? The fact is that we have seen tremendous violence and we will put it out very, very quickly if given the chance and that's what this is all about."

President Trump visited the city despite Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian both Democrats, asking him to reconsider his visit.

"I felt the timing was wrong. We always have room for presidents to visit, candidates to come and visit. It's the process that we have and it's something that we appreciate and have people do but the timing on this we felt was not good," Mayor Antaramian said.

But Kenosha County Board supervisors also wrote to Trump, urging him not to cancel.

Meanwhile during Trump's visit, Jacob Blake's family did not meet with the president and instead held a day of service.
