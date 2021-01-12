Pets & Animals

Future first dog Major Biden, adopted from a shelter, to get virtual 'indoguration'

The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
President-elect Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House -- his rescue dog, Major, is being honored by the shelter he came from.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are now hosting a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."

The "indogeration" event is scheduled for January 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC's "Today." A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

And Major won't be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspresidential inaugurationanimal rescueanimalanimal newsjoe bidendog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility, police say
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
3 killed in random shooting spree ID'd as family, friends grieve loss of loved ones
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
What social media, records reveal about Capitol rioters
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
IL reports 4,776 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
Show More
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Kenosha activists demand officer be fired for Jacob Blake shooting
Calls for Chicago FOP president be fired grow after Capitol attack comments
IN woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb
Chicago's stay-at-home advisory extended
More TOP STORIES News