President Joe Biden visits Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida's devastation

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Louisiana to survey the damage after promising full federal support to Gulf Coast states and the Northeast, where Ida's remnants dumped record-breaking rain and killed dozens of people from Virginia to Connecticut.

At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including the three nursing home residents. Several deaths came in the aftermath of the storm from carbon monoxide poisoning, which can happen if generators are run improperly.

About 850,000 people in Louisiana, including much of New Orleans, remain without power, down from the peak of around 1.1 million five days ago as the storm arrived with top winds of 150 mph, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to strike the mainland U.S.

Tens of thousands still have no water in the midst of a sultry stretch of summer. Efforts continued to drain flooded communities, and lines for gas stretched for blocks in many places from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said more than 220,000 people have already registered for FEMA assistance and 22,000 have applied for a federal program to place tarps on damaged roofs. About 72,000 "blue roofs" - tarps to protect homes with damaged roofs - may be needed across Louisiana, federal officials said.

"I know that people are anxious and tired," Edwards said Thursday. "I know they're hot. And the tempers can flare when they're waiting in those long gas lines. I'm asking people to be patient."
