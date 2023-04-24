President Biden expected to formally announce reelection bid as soon as Tuesday

A President Joe Biden 2024 announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, but the possible news comes amid a lukewarm poll.

How old is Joe Biden? Democrat is oldest president at age 80, would be 82 if reelected, and 86 when he would finish 2nd term

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden is expected to formally announce as soon as Tuesday that he will be running for reelection.

The president has already said on several occasions that he is planning to run for a second term, but it comes as a recent poll suggests lukewarm support among Democrats.

Biden has reportedly been eyeing April 25 as the day to launch his reelection bid because it would be four years to the day since he announced his 2020 run for the presidency.

But it comes with some questions about whether he is the candidate who Democrats want.

Biden was at the White House Monday honoring teachers of the year.

"Donald Trump has been out there for months now, and it was important for Biden to stake his claim on the presidency and continuing the presidency. The longer he waits the more advantage he gives the Republican party. Also, the longer he waits the more speculation is going to be that he may not run," said Laura Washington, ABC7 Chicago's political analyst.

But as voters await the announcement, a new poll that asked people if Biden should run again shows only 26% of Americans think he should, and less than half of democrats, 47%, want to see Biden run again.

"I'm a Biden supporter," Erik Kornfield said.

But Kornfield does have some concerns about the president.

"Unfortunately, I'd have to say a bit age. He sort of seems to have been slipping a bit in recent years," he said.

Biden, who is the oldest president at age 80, would be 82 if reelected, and 86 when he would finish a second term.

"I just don't think we should get into ages, and age is nothing but a number really. And it depends on how active and together he still is," voter Merry Green said.

When questioned about his age, Biden has responded by saying just watch me.

But some voters want someone younger.

"I don't think that Joe Biden should be running again because he has policies that I enjoy, but I do feel that it's time for other Democrats to kind of take up his mantle," voter Aubrey Nielsen said.

If Biden runs as expected, voters will be watching him closely.

"He's going to have to show that he can not only be a vigorous praised president, but he could be a vigorous campaigner. He's gonna have to be in the White House. But he's also going to have to be out in the field," Washington said.

Four years ago, Biden released a video to launch his presidential bid, and there is some talk that he could do the same thing this time around.

The president told reporters at the White House Monday that he will let people know "real soon."