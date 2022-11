President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Chicago ahead of Election Day

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be making campaign stops in Chicago prior to Election Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be making campaign stops in Chicago prior to Election Day.

The vice president will rally on Sunday with Illinois Democrats. Exact details have not been released.

The White House press secretary confirmed the president will visit Chicago as well, but it's unclear if he will appear with the vice president or visit separately.

SEE ALSO | Illinois General Election: Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress