President Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TAMPA, FLORIDA -- President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show.

Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them.

Biden says "absolutely we will" when asked if the federal government intended to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up distribution of vaccines. Biden says, "I'm going to tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them."

Biden says it's his "hope and expectation" that next year's Super Bowl can be played in front of a fan-filled stadium.

Biden says the NFL title game is "just one of those great American celebrations" and laments "all those house parties, all those things that aren't happening" because of the coronavirus.

With God's help, fans can celebrate the game "as usual a year from now," said Biden.

The NFL is allowing 25,000 fans in Tampa Bay's home stadium for the matchup with Kansas City. The crowd is expected to include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Biden declined to pick sides between the Chiefs and the but says Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both "great quarterbacks."

He says "one is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms, old."
