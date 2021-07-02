Sports

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket he traded for his jersey at White House ceremony

By Curt Sandoval
EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers' Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket at White House ceremony

While everyone else was wearing a suit, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly wore a jacket that drew more attention at a White House ceremony celebrating the team's 2020 World Series Championship on Friday.

The piece of embroidered clothing, formally known as a charro jacket, is traditionally worn by mariachi players.

Kelly acquired the embroidered jacket earlier this week after he asked Grover Castro Tibucio, a mariachi player, if he would trade the jacket for his jersey.

Tiburcio is a trumpet player in Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. Earlier this week, the band was serenading the team at Dodger Stadium as they warmed up on the field before a game.

Admiring the band's ornate outfits, Kelly approached them and proposed the trade to one band member in an exchange that was caught on video.

EMBED More News Videos

While everyone else was wearing a suit, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly wore a jacket that drew more attention at a White House ceremony celebrating the team's 2020 World Series Championship on Friday.



Later, Kelly walked through the bullpen and completed the swap.

Mariachi Garibaldi later shared images of Kelly wearing the jacket in an Instagram post that read: "Check out what Joe Kelly wore to meet President Joe Biden at the White House!...New fashion trend?"

Castro called the moment surreal and said he had no idea the jacket would be inside the White House.

"I almost cried. I had tears in my eyes... That was crazy. It's so surreal to think that a little piece of us is standing in front of the Abraham Lincoln portrait... He's Joe Kelly, it's just a Joe Kelly thing to do," he said, referring to a photo Justin Turner posted on Instagram.

EMBED More News Videos

The Dodgers visited the White House to celebrate their first World Series championship in 32 years.



Kelly is just over 6 feet tall and Castro is about six inches shorter, but the jacket somehow fit the former Corona High School star well.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthe white houselos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
11 rescued from sinking boat on Calumet Harbor: CFD
Starved Rock over-capacity as Chicagoans enjoy July Fourth weekend
Chicago plant shop growing community 1 seed at a time
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
FL condo building collapse leaves pets stranded, owners feeling guilty
Show More
Lipizzan horses return to Tempel Farms with new experiences
Bank accidentally deposits $50B into family's account
Venetian Night boat parade returns after pandemic pause
Latest on R Kelly: Singer tries again to secure release
11 arrested after standoff with heavily-armed group in Mass.
More TOP STORIES News