Joel Daly, longtime ABC 7 anchor, remembered by colleagues, friends

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago colleagues and friends and remembering Joel Daly, who worked at the station for 38 years, for his career, influence -- and yodeling.

Daly died Thursday morning after a long illness. He was 86.

Roz Varon said she had many happy memories of Daly.

"He just had a personality the size of Alaska," she said.

He enjoyed being on stage and walking in St. Patrick's Day parades, Varon said Thursday.

Tonja Babich said Daly helped break down barriers among people.

Jim Rose said Daly welcomed him with open arms when he joined ABC 7 Chicago in 1982, and called Daly "one of the great titans of broadcasting."





When Daly announced his retirement, fans across Chicago talked about how much he meant to them.

Joel Daly reflects on his career, and his fans thank him ahead of his retirement in 2005.



Meteorologist Tracy Butler remembered their "Soap Scoop" segment.

