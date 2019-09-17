Jogger hit by vehicle, critically injured on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

CHICAGO -- A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive while jogging near Grant Park.The 65-year-old woman was crossing the 500-block of South Lake Shore Drive about 6:45 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle in a northbound left turn lane near Buckingham Fountain, Chicago police said. Lake Shore traffic had a green light at the time.She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to police.The driver stayed at the scene after the crash, but no citations were issued as of 9:30 a.m., police said. Investigators are reviewing video from nearby cameras.The left turn lane remains closed while authorities investigate, police said.