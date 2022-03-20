farming

John Deere's new autonomous tractor could be the future of farming

The company said by the fall, between 10 and 50 autonomous tillage machines will be running, primarily in the upper Midwest
By Montse Ricossa, KWQC
Autonomous tractors: John Deere revealed new self-driving tractor to help farmers

MOLINE, Ill. -- With spring right around the corner, it's about to be a busy time for farmers.

John Deere recently revealed a new machine that the company said can help make farmers' jobs much easier -- a self-driving tractor!

Company officials said it's been in the works for about 25 years, KWQC reported.

The future of farming is here, with an autonomous tractor taking the farmer out of the cab.

"If you think back to going from horses to tractors, and now from manned tractors to autonomous tractors -- this is definitely a very important point in our in our history," said Deanna Kovar, VP of production and precision AG production with John Deere. "By bringing more automation to agriculture, and the final step on that automation is autonomy. We can help make sure that the critical work is done on the farm when it needs to be done, and done the way in which it needs to be done in order to grow all of the food for our growing population."

With the growing worker shortage, Kovar said this self-driving tractor helps make that easier for farmers - especially since it can not only be time-consuming, but difficult too.

"Agriculture is outdoor manufacturing, but nothing is consistent in the field: soil types are different, moisture is different, elevation is different. And so, in order to get the job done with skilled labor, on time and consistently, it takes a lot and with autonomy. We can help solve those problems to help farmers be more timely, be more efficient, and also support their quality of life," Kovar added.

With six cameras providing 360-degree views and knowing the field's perimeters, farmers can now put their focus on another part of the work or onto their families.

Farmers can use their phones to monitor the progress and see how well the field is being tilled.

The company said by the fall, between 10 and 50 autonomous tillage machines will be running in the U.S., primarily in the upper Midwest.
