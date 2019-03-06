GoFundMe Scandal: Johnny Bobbitt pleads guilty in $400,000 scam

CAMDEN, N.J. -- A homeless veteran pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Camden, NJ to conspiring with Kate McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico in a scam that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from a GoFundMe campaign.

Johnny Bobbitt pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

McClure is also pleading guilty on Wednesday, ABC News reports.
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation

35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt (left), 28-year-old Kate McClure (center), and 39-year-old Mark D'Amico (right)



McClure and D'Amico claimed they set up a GoFundMe page for Bobbitt after he spent his last $20 getting McClure gas when she became stranded along I-95 in Philadelphia in November 2017.

Their story soon went viral and they went on a media blitz to promote the campaign, and it ultimately raised about $400,000.
The story turned out to be a scheme to raise cash on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe, officials say.

Prosecutors said they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.

Officials said Bobbitt, a Marine Corps veteran, wanted his fair share and attempted to sue the couple , but by then the money was long gone.

Prosecutors said the vast majority of the money was "squandered" over the course of a few months by McClure and D'Amico, who bought a car, took trips, bought high-end handbags and hit the casinos.
Bobbitt's lawsuit sparked the investigation which eventually uncovered the entire scheme, according to the prosecutor.

