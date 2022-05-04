johnny depp

Amber Heard to expected take stand Wednesday in Johnny Depp's libel suit

Depp spent four days on the stand earlier in the trial, testifying he never struck Heard.
By Matthew Barakat, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Johnny Depp's agent: Op-ed was 'catastrophic' to career

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Actor Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in her own defense Wednesday in a civil suit filed by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Heard's anticipated testimony comes after a psychologist hired by her lawyers testified that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from multiple acts of abuse, including sexual violence, inflicted on her by Depp.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.

MORE: Amber Heard's motion to dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit is partially rejected by judge
EMBED More News Videos

After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard.



Depp spent four days on the stand earlier in the trial, testifying he never struck Heard and that he was the abuse victim. He said he was punched and struck by her on many occasions, and that she threw things at him. He described Heard as having a "need for conflict."

Psychologist Dawn Hughes, in her testimony Tuesday, acknowledged that Heard at times perpetrated physical violence against Depp, but said it paled in comparison to violence she suffered, which left her intimidated and fearful for her safety.

During cross-examination Wednesday, Hughes acknowledged that she wasn't making factual determinations that Depp assaulted Heard on specific occasions. But she testified that Heard's account of her experiences are consistent with accounts of those experiencing domestic violence.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp's agent calls ex-wife Amber Heard's op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
EMBED More News Videos

Johnny Depp's agent testified that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was "catastrophic" to his career.



Hughes testified that sexual assaults included being forced by Depp to perform oral sex. On cross-examination, though, Depp's lawyers noted that Heard denied being forced to perform oral sex during psychological testing performed as part of Hughes' evaluation.

Hughes said Heard initially was framing the encounters as consensual but "angry sex."

"She wasn't framing them as physical force," Hughes said.

The trial, now in its fourth week, continues to capture public attention. More than 100 people were lined up Wednesday before 7 a.m. - three hours before proceedings began - outside the courthouse for the 100 seats made available in the courtroom. Most are Depp supporters and fans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvirginiatrialcelebrityjohnny depplawsuit
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOHNNY DEPP
Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected
Depp's agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Amber Heard may testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Patrick Spilotro, 'good' brother of Tony and Michael Spilotro, dies
'Shark Tank' cast member to host free webinar for Small Business Week
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
3 teens charged in recent CTA robberies
1 in custody after police break up River North fight
Show More
Stagehand wounded in shooting near Chicago theater 'doing better'
Joliet fire, police rescue woman, 33, from Des Plaines River | Video
How May 4 became Star Wars Day
Man says group robbed him at knifepoint at Roosevelt CTA station
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
More TOP STORIES News