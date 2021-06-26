Johnson & Johnson agrees to end sale of opioids in $230M settlement with New York

NEW YORK -- Johnson & Johnson agreed Saturday to pay $230 million to resolve opioids-related claims as part of a settlement with New York Attorney Genera Letitia James.As part of the settlement J&J also agreed to end the sale of all opioid products nationwide.The agreement comes two days before the biggest opioids trial to date was set to begin in Suffolk County. Johnson & Johnson and a number of other pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and other businesses involved in opioids distribution are set to face off against New York State, Suffolk and Nassau Counties.The $230 million is meant to be paid out under an Accelerated payment schedule to fund treatment and abatement of opioids in New York communities. New York in 2019 suffered nearly 3000 opioids deaths."The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc on countless communities across New York state and the rest of the nation, leaving millions still addicted to dangerous and deadly opioids," said James in a statement announcing the settlement agreement"Johnson & Johnson helped fuel this fire, but today they're committing to leaving the opioid business - not only in New York, but across the entire country. Opioids will no longer be manufactured or sold in the United States by J&J."Unlike other opioid trials so far the one scheduled to begin Monday will be decided by jurors. It represents the first test of the assertion that both marketing and distribution of painkillers fueled widespread addiction, abuse and death"Our trial against the remaining defendants will commence this coming week, where we will lay bare the callous and deadly pattern of misconduct these companies perpetrated as they dealt dangerous and addictive opioids across our state," James said.