COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could help boost slow vaccination rollout if emergency use granted

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another vaccine could soon be in the mix to help fight off the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday to clear the world's first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson files emergency use authorization application for COVID-19 vaccine

If granted emergency use approval, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is likely to have a big impact on what has been a slow vaccine rollout.

"In the city of Chicago, we are getting like 35,000 doses a week," said Dr. William Parker, a UChicago Medicine Medical Ethicist & Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist. "It would be nice to see that double, or triple and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help that."

Unlike the two other vaccine options from Moderna and Pfizer, the J & J vaccine is simpler to store, which transportation experts said would likely streamline the supply chain.

"In many cases, it can go directly to the final destination on where it's being administered," said Hani Mahmassani, Northwestern University Transportation Center Director.

ALSO SEE: Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant, study suggests

The J & J vaccine has proved to be 72% effective in the United States, however that effectiveness is lower in countries where COVID variants are circulating. While it is less effective than the Pfizer & Moderna vaccines, the vaccine does protect people from severe illness and death.

The CDC has yet to offer guidelines on the groups who should get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"At the end of the day, the way we should think about allocating this vaccine is to maximize the number of lives being saved and that is targeting the populations at the highest risk and getting vaccination rates up," Dr. Parker said.

ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton explains the phase 3 results of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial


EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton explains the phase 3 results of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial.



Dr. Parker said he's hopeful the J & J vaccine will help increase vaccinations on Chicago's south and west sides where COVID-19 deaths have been the highest.

The end of February is the earliest the FDA is expected to grant emergency use.

In the meantime, the Biden administration announced Friday it is using the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer produce its vaccine more quickly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
House passes amended budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Public Schools' 'final offer' rejected by CTU
Antioch teen accused in Kenosha shooting fires attorney who helped raise his bail
Deep freeze moves in, more snow on the way
How police are using GPS to track down stolen cars
Chicago cop charged with attempted murder in off-duty shooting
Mother of newborn baby abandoned at Glenview rehab center arrested, police say
LGBTQ people at higher risk of COVID-19, CDC study shows
Show More
House passes amended budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
IL reports 3,660 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths
Plainfield man says scammer stole his unemployment benefits
Old Fashioned Donuts serving up glazed nirvana for nearly 50 years on South Side
More TOP STORIES News