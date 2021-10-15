COVID-19 vaccine

FDA panel to discuss Johnson & Johnson COVID booster, mixing vaccines

FDA set to weigh-in on Johnson & Johnson booster shot
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA advisory panel to meet on Johnson & Johnson booster

WASHINGTON -- An FDA advisory panel will continue its high-stakes discussions on COVID booster shots Friday.

It's a meeting that's sure to impact millions of Americans.


The advisory committee is set to vote on Johnson & Johnson booster shots and discuss the effectiveness of mixing and matching COVID vaccines.

This comes after they voted to recommend Moderna booster shots to certain groups Thursday.

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

The panel of advisers voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.
The recommendation is non-binding but it's a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.


The agency convened its experts Thursday and Friday to weigh-in on who should get boosters and when for people that received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots earlier this year.

The FDA will use its advisers' recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there's still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.

SEE ALSO: More boosters on the way? FDA panel to discuss extra vaccine doses of Moderna, J&J
EMBED More News Videos

Millions who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it's their turn for a booster shot.



(Some information from the Associated Press)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Mayor holds firm on vaccine mandate despite threats
Moderna half-dose booster shot endorsed by FDA panel
IL reports 2,481 COVID cases, 51 deaths
Biden stresses need to vaccinate rest of America
TOP STORIES
Woman punched on CTA platform, falls on tracks during marathon weekend
What's driving millions of Americans to quit their jobs?
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California
Woman stabs man at West Town 7-Eleven over face mask
Mayor holds firm on vaccine mandate despite threats
St. Charles pup voted 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog'
10-year-old Texas boy dies after COVID-19 battle
Show More
Chicago Weather: Chilly with PM showers Friday
Noise ordinance introduced for Lake Michigan Playpen
CPD officer wounded in shooting released from rehab
Gang dispute killed innocent girl, 7, in Belmont Central: prosecutors
Inbound Dan Ryan lanes reopens at 75th after shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News