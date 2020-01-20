Joliet Officer Erin Zilka charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn Officer Charles Schauer

Berwyn Police Officer Charles Schauer' patrol vehicle is parked outside the station where purple bunting hangs in memory of the officer killed in a crash in Plainfield.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty Joliet police officer has been charged with a DUI in the crash that killed an off-duty Berwyn police officer in Plainfield Sunday morning.The Berwyn Police Department is mourning the death of Officer Charles Schauer. Purple bunting was hung in his honor at the department Monday morning.Officer Schauer was a passenger in a 2019 Dodge Durango which slammed into a box truck on I-55 just north of US Route 30 in southwest suburban Plainfield at around 6 a.m. Sunday. The 33-year-old from Glen Ellyn was off duty when he was killed.Illinois State Police said 35-year-old Erin Zilka was driving the Durango that Schauer was riding in. Investigators said the box truck was blocking the two right lanes of traffic.Zilka was hospitalized, treated and released. The Will County State's Attorney's Office said that Zilka has been a Joliet police officer for 12 years. She was charged with misdemeanor DUI and driving too fast for the road conditions.Investigators said Zilka failed to slow down or move over for the crash. The Joliet Police Department has launched an internal investigation into the crash. Zika was released from custody after posting bond, state police said.Zilka's attorney said she was under the legal limit according to Illinois State Police, who gave her a blood draw at the scene. Her attorney said the stretch of I-55 where the crash happened is so dark she was unable to see the crash as she approached it.Zilka's attorney said his client is deeply distraught and her thoughts are with Schauer's family.Schauer was a 10-year veteran of the Berwyn Police Department. He is being remembered as an outstanding officer and the mayor of Berwyn asked for thoughts and prayers as people cope with Schauer's death. Officer Schauer's family has asked for privacy.The Joliet Police Department released a statement saying, "In the early morning hours of 01/19/2020, one of our Officers, a 12 year veteran, was involved in an off-duty vehicle crash on I-55 near Route 30 where her passenger was tragically killed. The crash is currently being investigated by the Illinois State Police. Our department has begun an internal investigation and is in the process of collecting all the facts. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this tragic incident."Illinois State Police are investigating the accident.