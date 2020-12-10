Joliet crash on Route 53 involving funeral procession leaves 3 seriously injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were seriously injured in a crash involving a funeral procession Wednesday afternoon in southwest suburban Joliet.

The crash happened about noon at Route 53 and Doris Avenue, according to a statement from Joliet police.

Investigators said a driver not involved in the procession was speeding northbound in the inside lane of Route 53 before losing control and swerving into oncoming traffic, hitting four cars. The hearse swerved to avoid the crash, and ended up getting hit by another car.

The driver was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two other drivers - including one with critical injuries - were transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.

Joliet police said the driver has been cited and the crash remains under investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
