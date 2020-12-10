Joliet crash on Route 53 leaves 3 seriously injured

JOLIET, Ill. -- Three people were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in southwest suburban Joliet.

The four-vehicle crash happened about noon at Route 53 and Doris Avenue, according to a statement from Joliet police. Three people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The roadway was open to traffic as of 6:20 p.m., police said.

Police did not immediately release additional details.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
