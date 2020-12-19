dog attack

Man dies after being attacked by pit bull in Joliet home

Police say he was trying to calm the dog after it became agitated during a loud argument
JOLIET, Ill. -- Police say a dog that became agitated during a loud argument inside a suburban Chicago home attacked and killed a man who had tried to calm the animal.

The 46-year-old man died Thursday in a hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull terrier in a home in Joliet, in Chicago's far southwest suburbs.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the home's occupants tried unsuccessfully to free the man from the dog before calling 911.

Joliet police say the fatal attack unfolded after the dog became agitated during a loud argument between two people in the home and the man tried to calm the canine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietdog attackman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Special operation saves 5-year-old boy mauled by pack of dogs
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
1-year-old dead after fatal pit bull attack in Joliet
Ingleside woman mauled to death by own dog: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Chicago paramedic loses weekslong battle to COVID-19
CPD return fire after man critically hurt in Austin shooting: police
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Some Trader Joe's frozen edamame recalled due to listeria
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
Show More
2nd suspect charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Hot chocolate bombs are explosion of fun!
Frontline healthcare workers keep video diary after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Help fulfill a foster kid's Christmas wish list
US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'
More TOP STORIES News