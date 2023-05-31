Joliet police searching for person who fatally shot 16-year-old boy

Joliet shooting took place on Joliet Street, police said

JOLIET, Ill. -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Tuesday night in Joliet.

Officers responded to a call in the 400-block of South Joliet Street and found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds, Joliet police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Will County Coroner's Office.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.

