Joliet police, fire crews rescue woman from Des Plaines River near McDonough Street bridge | Video

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Dramatic video shows Joliet police and firefighters pulling a woman from the Des Plaines River Tuesday night.

Policer responded about 7:05 p.m. to the area near the McDonough Street drawbridge for a woman in the water.

First responders found the 33-year-old near the west bank of the Des Plaines River, north of McDonough Street, and used a rope to pull her out of the freezing cold water safely.

She was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet, formerly AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, for an evaluation, police said.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
