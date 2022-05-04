Joliet police, fire crews rescue woman from Des Plaines River near McDonough Street bridge | Video

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Dramatic video shows Joliet police and firefighters pulling a woman from the Des Plaines River Tuesday night.Policer responded about 7:05 p.m. to the area near the McDonough Street drawbridge for a woman in the water.First responders found the 33-year-old near the west bank of the Des Plaines River, north of McDonough Street, and used a rope to pull her out of the freezing cold water safely.She was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet, formerly AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, for an evaluation, police said.