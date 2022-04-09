Charges filed against armed man shot by Joliet officer after traffic stop, police say

Judge set bond at $1M, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Armed man shot by Joliet officer, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed against a man was shot by a Joliet officer Wednesday night after authorities said he fled a traffic stop and refused to drop a gun, police said.

The shooting took place at about 11:12 p.m. in the 100-block of Linden Avenue, police said. A passenger, 36-year-old Ryan Reddick of Joliet, armed with a handgun, fled from a vehicle after a traffic stop.

An officer caught up with Reddick and ordered him multiple times to drop the gun, police said. After Reddick refused, police said the officer fired and struck the man.

After being shot, police said Reddick continued to run and was located after trying to hide from officers.

Reddick was transported to a hospital and his condition was not known, police said. A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Joliet Police Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Reddick on Friday, the department said. He has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal as well as two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of and adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said a Will County judge set a bond for the warrant at $1,000,000. Reddick was released from the hospital on Friday and was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continues to investigate this incident, police said

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietpolice involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orland Park woman charged with hate crime after Chicago bar incident
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car
Illinois lawmakers approve $46.5B budget with tax relief
Girl, 11, wounded in apparent accidental shooting, police say
6 in custody after vehicle crashes during ISP chase
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
8 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Show More
Police track down kidnapped child through iPhone GPS
Parole revoked for man convicted of lottery rigging
Man stabbed during fight near Red Line stop, police say
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago Weather: Still chilly Saturday
More TOP STORIES News