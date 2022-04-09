Charges filed against armed man shot by Joliet officer after traffic stop, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed against a man was shot by a Joliet officer Wednesday night after authorities said he fled a traffic stop and refused to drop a gun, police said.The shooting took place at about 11:12 p.m. in the 100-block of Linden Avenue, police said. A passenger, 36-year-old Ryan Reddick of Joliet, armed with a handgun, fled from a vehicle after a traffic stop.An officer caught up with Reddick and ordered him multiple times to drop the gun, police said. After Reddick refused, police said the officer fired and struck the man.After being shot, police said Reddick continued to run and was located after trying to hide from officers.Reddick was transported to a hospital and his condition was not known, police said. A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.Joliet Police Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Reddick on Friday, the department said. He has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal as well as two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of and adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.Police said a Will County judge set a bond for the warrant at $1,000,000. Reddick was released from the hospital on Friday and was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continues to investigate this incident, police said