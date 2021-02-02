water main break

Joliet water main breaks puts most of city under boil order

Photo/ Shutterstock

JOLIET, Ill. -- Many residents in Joliet were put under a water boil order Monday after several water main breaks in the southwest suburb.

The breaks were located in the east side of the city, including the Edgecreek, Neufairfield, BeeDee Highlands and Thunder Ridge subdivisions, as well as several neighborhoods east of Briggs Street.


In a statement, the City of Joliet Public Utilities department said repairs were finished Monday and that a boil order would be in effect until water tests show the water is safe.

Test results take a minimum of 18 hours to complete.


Last week, Joliet City Council voted to give Chicago the right to sell Lake Michigan to the city. Joliet will build a 31-mile pipeline and bankroll other pumping station infrastructure improvements costing between $592 million and $810 million, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
