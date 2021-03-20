Centrally-located Joliet bridge could stay closed for over a year as construction drags on, frustrating downtown businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10432393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A drone captured the planned implosion of a Utica bridge over the Illinois River Thursday.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A bridge construction project in Joliet that was supposed to last just a few months could now drag on for a year and a half.The Jefferson Street Bridge is now expected to remain closed until October.The work cuts off a major access point to Joliet's downtown area, which is already struggling due to the pandemic."It's an incredibly important bridge for the community, both in what passes beneath it and for the people who travel on it," said Doug Pryor, vice president of the Will County Center for Economic Development. "And when this bridge is down and operational, it provides reach to the downtown area for more than 10,000 vehicles a day that travel over it."The Illinois Department of Transportation said it's always listened to community concerns and is in the process of evaluating options.