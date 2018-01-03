Joliet man charged with animal cruelty, dog found hanging over fence

A man from south suburban Joliet is charged with animal cruelty after one of his dogs was found dead, hanging from a chain over a fence.A mail carrier contacted police about the dead dog, authorities said.Police said they also found two other pit bulls in Amin Hudson's backyard in the 500-block of Dover Street over the weekend.The dogs had no food or water, and their kennels were in poor condition. Police said the dogs were crying and lifting their paws to avoid frostbite when they were discovered.Hudson was released on his own recognizance. He was also cited by Will County Animal Control in 2009 for several animal-related ordinance violations.