Joliet man charged with animal cruelty, dog found hanging over fence

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
A man from south suburban Joliet is charged with animal cruelty after one of his dogs was found dead, hanging from a chain over a fence.

A mail carrier contacted police about the dead dog, authorities said.

Police said they also found two other pit bulls in Amin Hudson's backyard in the 500-block of Dover Street over the weekend.

The dogs had no food or water, and their kennels were in poor condition. Police said the dogs were crying and lifting their paws to avoid frostbite when they were discovered.

Hudson was released on his own recognizance. He was also cited by Will County Animal Control in 2009 for several animal-related ordinance violations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogspit bullJoliet
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News