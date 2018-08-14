Joliet man charged with posting child pornography on Pinterest

JOLIET, Ill. --
A southwest suburban Joliet man is facing child pornography charges for allegedly posting explicit images on his Pinterest account.

Leonard Studniarz, 62, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of child pornography possession, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Studniarz began several months ago when the federal Internet Crimes Against Children task force sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for review, the sheriff's office said. The NCMEC then contacted the sheriff's office about someone sharing child pornography on Pinterest.

Detectives tracked the IP address to Studniarz and interviewed him at his Joliet home, authorities said. Investigators seized and searched his electronic devices, on which they found "multiple child pornography images."

A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday and he was taken into custody Tuesday morning at his home, the sheriff's office said. His bail was set at $2 million and he remained held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending an Aug. 15 court date.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographypinterestJoliet
Top Stories
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
TSA launches 3D scanning technology at 15 airports
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
States with best public school systems revealed in new study
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Show More
Man charged in stabbing after Steak 'n Shake drive-thru fight
Genoa, Italy bridge collapse kills at least 22 on crowded highway
Tasty options, job opportunities abound at new Midway Airport food hall
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
More News