Man dies after being attacked by pit bull in Joliet home

JOLIET, Ill. -- Police say a dog that became agitated during a loud argument inside a suburban Chicago home attacked and killed a man who had tried to calm the animal.
The 46-year-old man died Thursday in a hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull terrier in a home in Joliet, in Chicago's far southwest suburbs.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the home's occupants tried unsuccessfully to free the man from the dog before calling 911.
Joliet police say the fatal attack unfolded after the dog became agitated during a loud argument between two people in the home and the man tried to calm the canine.
