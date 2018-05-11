Joliet man known as "Sloppy Joe" charged with possession of child pornography

A Joliet man known as Joseph "Sloppy Joe" Stofko was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography Friday.According to police, the Morris Police Department was alerted to a Dropbox account that was used to share child pornography in 2017. Police traced the account to a Channahon IP address.Stofko, 26, was arrested at his home on Mack Street in Joliet during the execution of a search warrant by Channahon police. A computer recovered at Stofko's home was found to contain several files of child pornography.Stofko is being held in Will County and has been charged with two counts of child pornography possession. He may face additional charges, police said.