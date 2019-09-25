Joliet overdoses possibly linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine: police

JOLIET, Ill. -- Joliet police are investigating a series of overdoses this week that could be linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl.Six overdoses, three of them fatal, have been reported in Joliet since Sunday, according to a statement from Joliet police."When people use illegal narcotics, they never know what is truly in them. Unfortunately this can lead to people overdosing on potentially fatal substances," Police Chief Al Roechner said in the statement.Two people were found unresponsive from apparent drug overdoses at 8:34 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 700 block of Landau Avenue, police said. A 40-year-old man was found dead inside the home, while a 35-year-old man was unconscious.The younger man was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet for treatment, police said. Detectives found a substance suspected to be cocaine at the scene and are awaiting lab tests to see if it contained other substances, including fentanyl.At 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called about four people who weren't breathing in the 400 block of Bridge Street, police said. A 39-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were taken to hospitals and later pronounced dead.Two other men, 28 and 30, were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said. Detectives found cocaine and fentanyl at the home."We want to let the public know we are fully investigating these cases," Roechner added. "We also want to make the public aware that it appears Cocaine is now being mixed with Fentanyl. I encourage anyone dealing with addiction issues to please seek help."