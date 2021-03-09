car theft

Chicago man asked officer for directions to I-80 after stealing car from Joliet gas station, police say

JOLIET, Ill. -- A 35-year-old Chicago man was arrested last week after asking police for directions while allegedly driving a car he'd stolen minutes earlier.

Lafayette Moore is charged with motor vehicle theft, Joliet police said in a statement.

About 4:18 p.m. Friday, a vehicle was stolen from a BP Amoco gas station at 6 McDonough Street, police said. The owner left the vehicle running and unlocked while he went inside to buy something and it was gone when he left the store.

An officer was investigating a crash in the area of Briggs Street and Spencer Road when Moore allegedly drove up in the stolen vehicle and asked the officer for directions to Interstate 80, police said.

The officer gave Moore directions and realized the vehicle he was driving matched the description of the stolen car, police said.

Moore was taken into custody without incident, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
