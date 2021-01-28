police shooting

Joliet police officers involved in shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital team

(Shutterstock)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning, officials said.

Police officials said the incident took place in the 1200-block of Nicholson Street. It was not immediately clear how many people were involved, if anyone was shot, and what kinds of injuries may or may not have occurred.


It was also not immediately clear what prompted the shooting and whether anyone was in custody in relation to it.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.


Joliet police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietpolice shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
2 of 3 officers at Jacob Blake's Kenosha shooting back on duty
Former WI officer cleared in 3 deadly shootings now a deputy
Jacob Blake's family attends Biden inauguration
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heater likely caused Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children
IL reports 4,191 new cases, 103 deaths
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
How the Biden administration may affect your wallet
Our Chicago: Town hall on COVID and the vaccine in the Latinx community
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold start to Thursday
Alleged bank robber filled out withdrawal slip, gave teller ID, prosecutors say
Buy Girl Scout cookies in new ways this year
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Woman avoiding deportation at Chicago church must remain there after judge's decision
More TOP STORIES News