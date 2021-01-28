Joliet police officers involved in shooting

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning, officials said.Police officials said the incident took place in the 1200-block of Nicholson Street. It was not immediately clear how many people were involved, if anyone was shot, and what kinds of injuries may or may not have occurred.It was also not immediately clear what prompted the shooting and whether anyone was in custody in relation to it.The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.Joliet police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.