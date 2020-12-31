death in custody

Joliet sergeant indicted for accessing dashcam video of controversial arrest of Eric Lurry, who died in custody

Javier Esqueda alleged Joliet police misconduct, but prosecutors determined there was none
JOLIET, Ill. -- A grand jury has indicted a Joliet police sergeant on four counts of official misconduct for accessing the video of an arrested man's fatal drug overdose.

The indictment on Tuesday of Sgt. Javier Esqueda by a Kendall County grand jury alleges he used a laptop in his squad car to view a video of Eric Lurry's death.

Lurry, 37, died in January while riding in a police vehicle after he was arrested at the scene of an alleged drug deal. The Will County coroner's office ruled his death an accident due to heroin, fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

Esqueda released video that shows officers slapping and cursing Lurry prior to his death. Prosecutors determined there was no police misconduct. Joliet police eventually released three hours of video related to the arrest of Lurry.

Lurry's wife, Nicole, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Joliet and four police officers, claiming they engaged in "willful and wanton acts and reckless conduct" that led to her husband's death.

"You arrest the sergeant for doing the right thing, but you don't arrest the officers for doing the wrong thing," said Nicole Lurry, Eric Lurry's widow.

Joliet police are defending the actions of the officers involved while the case is under investigation.



While Joliet is in Will County, prosecutors say Esqueda's alleged misconduct took place in neighboring Kendall County. Esqueda's attorney Jeff Tomczak filed a motion on Oct. 21 to dismiss the case by arguing no actions by his client took place in that county.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
