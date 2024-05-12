Joliet shooting: 2 teens shot, 1 critically injured on porch of south suburban home, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teens were shot in the south suburbs on Saturday night, police said.

Joliet police said officers responded to a home in the 200-block of Henderson Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a call about two people who had been shot.

Investigators believe that someone inside a silver Chevrolet Silverado, which was heading southbound on Henderson Avenue, opened fire, striking two teens on the home's front porch.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times in her body and legs. A 16-year-old boy had been shot once in his arm.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the teen girl to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition. She was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

JFD transported the teen boy to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

The gunfire also struck two other homes, and investigators recovered several spent shell casings at the scene.

The Chevrolet Silverado fled the scene after the shooting.

Police asked anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting to contact them at 815-724-3020. People can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.