child killed

Joliet shooting: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself with father's gun, police say

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Joliet boy, 2, dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning in Joliet, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 200-block of South Eastern Avenue around 8:30 a.m. and found the toddler with his father in the kitchen.

Officers immediately began attempting life-saving measures for the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.



Investigators said the toddler found a gun legally owned by the father in a TV stand and accidentally shot himself in the head.

The boy's family has identified him as Angelo Shelby. Family members did not want to be interviewed, but said the boy's father is distraught.

Joliet police offered their heartfelt condolences to Shelby's family.

"I can attest as a parent, with my colleagues up here: things can go bad in a split second," said Joe Egizio, Joliet Police Dept. "You have to be conscious of where you're placing firearms if you own them. I, as a police officer, have to make that conscious decision every night."

Neighbor Maria Quintero said she was in her house when she heard the father scream. She said she would see the father and son every morning taking their dog for a walk.

"Nice person, nice person. I have pain for me, too," Quintero said.

Joliet police said this was an accident, but the case remains under investigation. At this point, no charges have been filed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietchild deathgun safetyaccidental shootingchild killedchild shotinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
3 boys killed in fire were trapped, exit blocked by flames: CFD
Girl, 4, who died from child abuse suffered burns on her feet: CPD
West Humboldt Park fire death toll rises to 3 after 2 more kids die
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News