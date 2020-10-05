Jonathan Price shot to death by Wolfe City, Texas, police officer, family says

WOLFE CITY, Texas -- One person was shot by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night, investigators with the Texas Rangers confirmed.

Friends and family of the man killed, 31-year-old Jonathan Price, told WFAA-TV he was trying to intervene in a domestic violence situation before he was killed at a Kwik Check gas station.

Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.

Witnesses said a couple had been arguing when Price tried to step in to break it up. When officers arrived, they used a Taser on Price before the shooting.

The Texas Rangers and law enforcement officials have not released information on what happened at the gas station.

Kyla Sanders was nearby and heard the commotion.

"The three gunshots went off and I turned and looked at them, and I said a cop just shot somebody," she recalled.

A number of family and friends have taken to social media to post about Price's death, some using #JusticeforJonathan on Facebook.

Former MLB player Will Middlebrooks posted about his childhood friend on Facebook and has raised over $55,000 so far to help Price's family.



Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt has posted about the shooting, and held a press conference with Price's family members.

"When police arrived, I'm told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on," Merritt wrote on Facebook. "Police fired Tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they 'perceived a threat' and shot him to death."

The officer has been placed on leave pending the result of the investigation, Wolfe City officials said in a post to Facebook on Sunday.

The Texas Rangers often investigate officer-involved shootings for law enforcement agencies across the state.
