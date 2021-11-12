Josh Gad helps give fresh take on Disney classics with 'Olaf Presents'

With "Olaf Presents," Josh Gad once again lends his voice to the animated alter ego, who he says has brought him nothing but joy.
"The real selfish reason I do it is I've got two girls who love this franchise. And I have had the privilege and honor of seeing how much this movie has touched so many - not only kids, but adults," Gad said.
He said getting to work with the creative Disney animation team is like playing in a "giant sandbox."
"They let me just go run wild and do insane things as this character who sees the world through a very unique prism. There's nothing quite like it," Gad said.
The actor has been part of the "Frozen" family for more than a decade. And now he's thrilled to pay tribute to some other classic Disney tales, re-telling them through Olaf's eyes in the new animated shorts "Olaf Presents."
It debuts Friday, Nov. 12th, on Disney+ Day.
"I imagine that'll be a national holiday where everyone takes off from school and work and binges 'Olaf Presents,'" joked Gad.
Disney is the parent company of this station.