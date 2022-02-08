Josh Groban talks 2022 'Harmony' tour coming to Tinley Park this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets just went on sale for Josh Groban's "Harmony" concert tour, his first shows since the pandemic hit.The singer said that performing for Chicago area fans again will be a special thrill."Oh man, exciting doesn't even touch on it," Groban said. "We are so grateful, so thrilled to be able to get out and play in front of real people again."With some old and some new, Groban said the "Harmony" album evolved over the course of the pandemic."We started the album before the pandemic, and with the classics," Groban said. "As we were going, the meanings of these songs started to change and shift to the world we were in."Groban brought his "Find Your Light" foundation to a Chicago Public School."We've been able to do work with schools like the Chalmers School of Excellence on the South Side of Chicago," Groban said. "Just to be able to see how arts education has turned around the lives of so many wonderful students, in Chicago and around the country, it makes what I do so much more worthwhile and I love the city very much."Groban also shared lessons he's learned through the years."Every day has been a master class with the people I've been able to work with- and especially when I've been able to work with people who've been legends for 50, sometimes longer years," Groban said. "Never stop being a student. Appreciate what you've done, what you've learned and your toolbox you've developed for yourself, but never lose the spark to realize there is always more to learn, there's always room to grow, and there's always new things to get excited about.Groban will appear at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park on June 25.