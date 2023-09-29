Job: WLS Part Time NABET Desk Assistant - Daily Hire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic, and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago. The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago, a holiday kickoff special, The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, syndicated to a national audience, as well as the award-winning program series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversity and highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ communities, among others. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives, one of the biggest one-day drives in the country and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries!

ABC 7, Chicago's #1 news station, covers the day's local and national news stories and how those stories impact local communities. The station is looking for a resourceful, self-motivated candidate to become part of the Assignment Desk Team as a Part-Time Desk Assistant! This area is the nerve center of our news-gathering operation for all platforms.

Daily Hire is an employee hired to work daily with no requirement of a regular schedule.

Responsibilities:

Recognizes a news story and exercises good judgment in bringing it to our audiences on all platforms.

Makes phone calls, monitors social media, and dispatches crews for news stories.

Communicates new information to the editorial team in a timely manner.

Conducts and logs Zoom interviews.

Field produces on occasion.

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of one year of television production experience, either in a college or professional newsroom.

An excellent teammate who works well under pressure and is comfortable juggling multiple duties in high-pressure situations.

Must understand and adhere to all journalistic standards when developing stories for all ABC7 Chicago platforms.

Must be an excellent communicator.

Must understand how to use social media as a news-gathering tool.

Must be willing to work mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays with a minimum of 3 shifts per week.

Preferred Qualifications:

Newsroom experience is strongly preferred.

Required Education:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Preferred Education:

College degree.

Additional Information:

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

