mistaken identity

Blue Island man shot on way to work a case of mistaken identity, family says

Jovan Tyler was shot in Englewood because of the car he was driving, family says
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Blue Island man is critical condition after a shooting in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

Jovan Tyler was on his way to work Saturday morning when he was hit by a flurry of gunfire in the 1900-block of West 74th Street. His family said he was shot in a case of mistaken identity due to the car he was driving.

"It's very tragic, and I just want whomever that did this to know that this was the wrong guy," said Vondora Tyler, the victim's sister. "He didn't do anything."

Tyler's sister is relieved he's alive after the 34-year-old south suburban man was shot multiple times while driving in his car on his way to his job as an electrician.

Police said someone in a white vehicle opened fire, hitting Tyler in the torso and arm.

Tyler was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he underwent multiple surgeries.

"He's just minding his business, going to work like he always do every Saturday, going in for extra overtime hours and just got caught. Mistaken identity," his sister said.

Hours before Tyler was wounded, there was another shooting about two miles away in the 8600-block of South Honore in Gresham.

RELATED: 4-year-old boy, woman wounded in Gresham shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police investigate after a woman and a 4-year-old boy were shot Friday night, in the 8600 block of South Honore Street.



An 18-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy were hit by apparent crossfire. They're both in good condition. Police said the suspect in that shooting was driving a black Dodge Challenger.

Tyler's family thinks he was mistakenly targeted because he has the same make and model of vehicle.

"It has to stop. I mean, it really do has to stop," Vondora Tyler said. "Whatever issues you had with somebody else, you need to really, really think before you just go out and start shooting."

Relatives said Tyler is the father of a young boy, and he's been working Saturdays in order to make extra money to support his family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamblue islandenglewoodwoman shotchicago shootingchild injuredgun violencechicago violencemistaken identitychild shotchicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Family honors man killed in Little Village
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: 2 rounds of severe storms possible Sunday
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
Chicago restaurants offer taste of Colombia
Stone Park fire spreads to 3 apartment buildings, witnesses say
150 trapped, 10 injured at Mammoth Pool campground as Creek Fire grows to 36,000 acres
Family of 13-year-old Chicago gun violence victim calls for change
Show More
Outdoor dining made from recycled plywood opens in Chatham
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
Rally demands justice for man killed in Pilsen shootout with police
Illinois COVID-19: 2,806 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News