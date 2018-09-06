Judge could decide to revoke Jason Van Dyke's bail Thursday

A judge could decide to revoke the bail of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is accused of murdering Laquan McDonald in 2014.Dyke has been out on bond, but he could go back to jail. Last week, Jason Van Dyke spoke to several media outlets and the special prosecutor is crying foul.They believe he engaged in conduct calculated to embarrass, hinder or obstruct the court in its administration of justice and that he violated the terms of his bail. The special prosecutor is asking the judge to raise it or revoke it.Meanwhile, jury selection started Wednesday in the high-profile murder case of Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse surrounded by a security detail on the first day of his trial.Only some of McDonald's family was allowed in court due to limited seating. But they plan to be here to witness the whole trial."We're in it for the long haul," said Rev. Marvin Hunter, the great uncle of Laquan McDonald. "It feels like something we are going to have to endure. We believe that justice can be served here and that's what we're praying for and we want to do all that we can to bolster that."Van Dyke is accused of murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald back in 2014. The shooting caught on police dashboard camera video and then viewed around the world.McDonald could be seen walking away from officers with a folding knife was shot 16 times.Wednesday, protestors gathered outside the courthouse calling for a conviction. The crowd chanting "16 shots and a cover up."When Van Dyke spoke out last week, he didn't go into the details of the case. He spoke mostly about his anxiety leading up to trial.Meanwhile, Van Dyke's attorney says his client was only trying to exercise his right to free speech.