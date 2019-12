EMBED >More News Videos The ABC7 I-Team and 20/20 tell the tale of two families, tragically connected by the 2017 murder of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang.

URBANA, Ill. -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain Chinese scholar against two University of Illinois counselors it accused of not taking appropriate steps after the man convicted of killing her told them he was fascinated with serial killers.Judge Colin Bruce issued his ruling Monday in the lawsuit over the June 2017 abduction and killing of Yingying Zhang, whose body hasn't been found.The Zhang's family argued that social workers Jennifer Maupin and Tom Miebach should have done more after Brendt Christensen spoke to them before her death about serial killers, reported The News-Gazette Christensen is serving a life sentence