Judge expected to decide on unsealing plea agreement of ex-Northwestern professor's alleged accomplice in River North murder trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Judge is expected to rule on whether or not a plea agreement from a former Oxford University employee will be unsealed.

Monday prosecutors announced Andrew Warren has agreed to plead guilty to one count of first degree murder and testify against a former Northwestern University professor who is also charged in the killing, just one week shy of his trial.

Ex-NU professor's accomplice pleads guilty, agrees to testify against him in murder trial
EMBED More News Videos

Former Oxford employee Andrew Warren pleaded guilty to first degree murder and agreed to testify against former NU professor Wyndham Lathem in his murder trial.


Prosecutors have recommended a 45 year prison sentence on the condition that Warren testifies truthfully at the trial of the co-defendant in this case.

That co-defendant is a former Northwestern Professor of microbiology, Wyndham Lathem, who pleaded not guilty.

Warren is a British citizen and former Oxford University employee accused of being Latham's accomplice in the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Duranleau was Latham's boyfriend when the case made international headlines two years ago.

Prosecutors said Warren left England to meet Latham so they could carry out a violent sex-fantasy they allegedly planned online.
They allegedly attacked Duranleau while he was sleeping inside Latham's posh River North apartment, according to prosecutors, stabbing him repeatedly and nearly decapitating him. The pair also allegedly recorded the savage crime.

Authorities said Warren confessed in detail and even admitted they planned to kill again.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RELATED: River North victim stabbed more than 40 times, police say
RELATED: Arrest warrant issued for Northwestern professor in River North murder
RELATED: Northwestern professor wanted in River North murder on the run
RELATED: Police: Northwestern professor, Oxford employee wanted in River North stabbing surrender to authorities in California
RELATED: Ex-NU professor charged in River North murder waives extradition in first court appearance
RELATED: Suspects in River North high rise murder return to Chicago
RELATED: Prosecutors: River North murder was part of sexual fantasy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northtrialmurdercook county state's attorneystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago's system of fines, fees
Man carjacked, hit in head with gun in South Loop
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
USDA rule could affect food stamp eligibility for 3M
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hero neighbor rushes in to save boy attacked by pit bull
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Disney worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist, sheriff says
Show More
Buffalo Grove HS graduate donates $1M to establish robotics lab
Gov. Pritzker signs bills to protect immigrant youth
Genetically modified fish to eat growing in the Midwest
Man dies in fall while trying to climb onto Wicker Park Blue Line platform
N.C. doll camp takes children back to yesteryear
More TOP STORIES News