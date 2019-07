Judge expected to decide on unsealing plea agreement of ex-Northwestern professor's alleged accomplice in River North murder trial

EMBED >More News Videos Former Oxford employee Andrew Warren pleaded guilty to first degree murder and agreed to testify against former NU professor Wyndham Lathem in his murder trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Judge is expected to rule on whether or not a plea agreement from a former Oxford University employee will be unsealed. Monday prosecutors announced Andrew Warren has agreed to plead guilty to one count of first degree murder and testify against a former Northwestern University professor who is also charged in the killing, just one week shy of his trial.Prosecutors have recommended a 45 year prison sentence on the condition that Warren testifies truthfully at the trial of the co-defendant in this case.That co-defendant is a former Northwestern Professor of microbiology, Wyndham Lathem, who pleaded not guilty.Warren is a British citizen and former Oxford University employee accused of being Latham's accomplice in the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.Duranleau was Latham's boyfriend when the case made international headlines two years ago.Prosecutors said Warren left England to meet Latham so they could carry out a violent sex-fantasy they allegedly planned online.They allegedly attacked Duranleau while he was sleeping inside Latham's posh River North apartment, according to prosecutors, stabbing him repeatedly and nearly decapitating him. The pair also allegedly recorded the savage crime.Authorities said Warren confessed in detail and even admitted they planned to kill again.