Ten jurors have been sworn in for the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke and Thursday, the judge could rule on a change of venue motion.Also, Van Dyke will likely decide Thursday if he wants to be judged by a jury of his peers or by a Cook County Judge. Van Dyke needs to decide by the 12th juror if he wants a bench trial.So far, there is only one black juror on the panel, a woman who works as a FedEx driver in her 50s. She said she has seen the dash cam video of Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times. She said she couldn't say that Van Dyke was guilty.ABC7 Legal Analyst Laura Washington.said the trial will likely reverberate with the impact of historically poor race relations in Chicago, as well as a disconnect between the police and people of color in the city."I think there's a lot of fiery rhetoric out there right now, a lot of talk about unrest in the streets if the verdict doesn't go a certain way. I think that can be very dangerous, and I think we need to have cool heads and people need to calm down and stop trying to anticipate this verdict and let the jury decide," Washington said.Van Dyke's attorneys tried to have her removed, while prosecutors accused the defense of illegally trying to remove minorities as jurors.Meanwhile, Van Dyke's attorneys want his trial moved out of Cook County or at least have jurors from outside of Cook County. They argue Van Dyke cannot get a fair trial due to the media coverage of the case.