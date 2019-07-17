New Jersey judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's high court has taken action against two judges over their comments in cases involving sexual assault.

The state Supreme Court has recommended that John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench.

Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Russo will have a chance to offer evidence before a panel to contest his removal.

Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came "from a good family."

James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

Troiano is retired but had been recalled to serve in Monmouth County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
courtnew jersey newssex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicago area
El Chapo sentencing: Sinaloa drug lord Joaquin Guzman gets life in prison
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Justice Stevens opinions included striking down Chicago anti-gang loitering law
City celebrates trapper who captured 'Chance the Snapper'
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Obama surprises students in Chicago
Show More
Mayor announces first steps towards new Chicago casino
Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake Condo complex
Manual Cinema blends puppetry, music, performance
Amazon Prime Day was largest shopping event in its history
Man charged with vandalizing ex-girlfriend's family's property
More TOP STORIES News