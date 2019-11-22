Judge orders DNA testing from suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance

OPELIKA, Ala. -- A judge ordered DNA testing Wednesday for a man suspected in the kidnapping of an Alabama college student missing since last month.Lee County District Judge Russell Bush granted a prosecution request to force Ibraheem Yazeed to submit DNA, which prosecutors said they wanted because male DNA was found in the missing teen's car.Yazeed, 29, is charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris. She was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn.Blanchard's father, mother and stepfather appeared tense as they watched a preliminary hearing for Yazeed, who sat shackled a few rows in the front of them wearing a white jail uniform. The family left the courtroom without speaking to reporters.The judge ruled there was probable cause for the case to proceed and said it will go to a grand jury.Recounting evidence, Auburn police Detective Josh Mixon testified that convenience store video footage showed a man later identified by tipsters as Yazeed look over at Blanchard in the store as he bought a beverage. A man at the store told investigators he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away."He observes Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her vehicle against her will," Mixon