Gary double homicide: Judge rejects bail for suspect in May slaying of woman, 13-year-old son

The Lake County judge denied bail last week for 39-year-old Darren Taylor, who's charged with murder and burglary in the March 23 killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond, 13, in their Gary home.
The Northwest Indiana Times reported that relatives identified Taylor as one of two men seen in a doorbell security video taken at Haywood's home the day of the slayings.
Authorities haven't identified that second man. Taylor and that accomplice are both accused in the killings.
Taylor's attorney, John Cantrell, said authorities' evidence is insufficient to prove Taylor committed the crime.
Court records said Taylor knew Haywood, who had been romantically involved with his father.