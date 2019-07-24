Gary double homicide: Judge rejects bail for suspect in May slaying of woman, 13-year-old son

GARY, Ind. -- A judge has rejected bail for an Indianapolis man accused in the fatal shootings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son.

The Lake County judge denied bail last week for 39-year-old Darren Taylor, who's charged with murder and burglary in the March 23 killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond, 13, in their Gary home.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that relatives identified Taylor as one of two men seen in a doorbell security video taken at Haywood's home the day of the slayings.

Police are looking for two people possibly connected to a double homicide in Gary, Indiana



Authorities haven't identified that second man. Taylor and that accomplice are both accused in the killings.



Taylor's attorney, John Cantrell, said authorities' evidence is insufficient to prove Taylor committed the crime.

Court records said Taylor knew Haywood, who had been romantically involved with his father.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garymurderdouble homicidewoman killedteen killeddouble shootingchild killeddouble murderinvestigationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Young boy, woman fatally shot in Gary home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
CPD vehicles damaged outside South Loop station
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
1 in custody after barricade situation in Lakeview hotel
Profiles compiled by CPD of those speaking to disciplinary panel
Show More
A US-born citizen who was in ICE detention for 3 weeks has been released
World's largest locomotive Big Boy coming to West Chicago
Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437K, shatters world record
55 people to benefit from organs of NC man killed in 'freak accident'
Man punched, kicked special needs grocery bagger in Bartlett, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News