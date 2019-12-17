Judge rules Marni Yang's wrongful conviction petition in murder of former Bears player Shaun Gayle's girlfriend may move forward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge ruled Tuesday to allow a wrongful conviction petition of a woman convicted of murdering the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle to move forward.

Yang, who is now 51 and a mother of three, is serving two life sentences in Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln for the 2007 murder of Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child. She maintains her innocence to this day.

In October Yang's legal team filed the petition claiming Yang was wrongfully convicted in 2011 of killing Reuter and her unborn child.

Woman convicted in ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle girlfriend's death requests new trial

Reuter was the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle. Yang had worked as Gayle's real estate agent on several projects, but the pair also had romantic encounters.

Lake County, Illinois, prosecutors said she grew intensely jealous of Reuter who was carrying Gayle's child, and plotted for months to kill her.

At trial they argued Yang was in a "jealous rage" when she snuck into Reuter's Deerfield condo and shot Reuter six times, killing her and her unborn baby.

Yang was arrested and charged in the killing two years later in 2009 after she was recorded confessing to her friend, who was wearing a wire for police.

Yang's attorneys say the 700-page petition offers new scientific evidence, debunks evidence presented at trial and shows how they say investigators used illegal tactics to threaten witnesses.

In response to the judge's ruling, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim released a statement, "This is a formal three stage process. During stage 1, the judge is only required to review the statements made by the defense attorney. Therefore, to make it from stage 1 to stage 2 was and is expected. At stage 2, we will have the opportunity to respond to the claims made by the defense for the first time."
